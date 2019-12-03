Olathe-based electronics manufacturer selling to New Hampshire company

One of the Kansas City area’s few remaining over-the-counter stocks is to sell for for $48 million in cash, which includes assuming about $1.4 million in debt.
Olathe-based custom electronics manufacturer Torotel Inc. (OTC: TTLO) reached an agreement to be acquired by Standex International Corp. The deal also includes the Salem, N.H.-based company (NYSE: SXI) absorbing about $8 million in transaction costs incurred by Torotel.
The transaction requires approval of holders of two-thirds of Torotel’s outstanding shares. However, officers, executives and significant shareholders representing about 62% of Torotel’s shares already have signed commitments to vote their shares in favor of the transaction.
Click here to read more about this story from the Kansas City Business Journal, a FOX4 reporting partner.