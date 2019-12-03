Rockstar Burgers in West Bottoms is closing down, manager says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A West Bottoms burger restaurant known for being open 24/7 will soon close its doors for good.

While the owner, Brian Smith, mentioned the closure on a private social media account, the manager confirmed the information to FOX4 Tuesday. But the manager, King Lewis aka Chef Scratch, would not give FOX4 a specific date. He did say they will continue to operate until they run out of supplies.

The burger joint sits on the corner of W. 16th and Genessee streets. KCPD said the business has had a number of violations and troubling calls.

KCPD said just this year the business received calls for assaults, liquor license violations and a warrant arrest. They said cases involving the restaurant have been sent to both the city and county prosecutor.

"There have been cases submitted to the prosecutor's office for consideration of charges," Sgt. Jake Becchina said in an October interview. "I don't believe any of them have been charged at this time."

John Baccala, a spokesperson for Kansas City's Neighborhoods and Housing Services, told FOX4 in an October interview that in 2019 the restaurant had three liquor license violations including not having an employee liquor permit and not having a license posted in the their business.

FOX4 reached out to the owner of Rockstar Burgers, Brian Smith, for comment on this story. He has not returned our call at the time of this report.