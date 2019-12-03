× Suspicious death investigation underway after woman found dead near 67th and Myrtle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a death Tuesday.

Police were dispatched at 8:57 a.m. upon reports of a “party down” near 67th and Myrtle.

Responding officers said the woman died before they arrived at the scene.

The woman’s body was found in a ditch near the entrance of Swope Park.

Police said they are investigating this as a suspicious death.

There is no information on who the woman is or what caused her death.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.