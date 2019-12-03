Suspicious death investigation underway after woman found dead near 67th and Myrtle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a death Tuesday.
Police were dispatched at 8:57 a.m. upon reports of a “party down” near 67th and Myrtle.
Responding officers said the woman died before they arrived at the scene.
The woman’s body was found in a ditch near the entrance of Swope Park.
Police said they are investigating this as a suspicious death.
There is no information on who the woman is or what caused her death.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.
39.099727 -94.578567