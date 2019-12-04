Chiefs fan blames Raiders fans for vandalized truck after Sunday’s blowout win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Jesse Wilson calls southern California home, but his heart is in the Midwest.

Wilson is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan. You can see it all over his home, and you used to be able to see it all over his truck.

On Sunday, hours after he watched his team clobber the Oakland Raiders, Wilson said someone did the same to his 2017 Dodge Laramie.

On the outside, flat tires, shattered windows, mangled mirrors and wipers. The vandal even used Wilson's axe to chop holes into the side of the truck. Pictures show every surface was sliced or smashed.

Wilson said vandals left behind clues to the motive. The back window covered by a Chiefs decal was shattered. The vandals even slashed a Chiefs Kingdom flag that used to hang in front of Wilson's home.

"Someone willing to do this over football," Wilson said, "ridiculously scary."

The vandals even took hundreds of dollars from the glove compartment of the damaged truck. Wilson said he was planning to donate the money to an adopt-a-family program for the holidays.

Wilson said the truck is totaled.

Police are investigating the vandalism.