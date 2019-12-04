Children of KC area fallen soldiers will go to Disney World thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children of fallen soldiers from Kansas City area will get a holiday treat thanks to the Gary Sinise foundation.

The Snowball Express will depart Kansas City International Airport Saturday for Orlando, where the children will be treated to a five-day stay at Disney World.

When they leave KCI, the families will be treated to a visit from Santa, KC Wolf and Sluggerr. There will also be activities, such as face painting.

American Airlines partners with the Gary Sinise Foundation to donate the flights.

Overall, 1,700 family members of fallen soldiers will be taking a ride on the Snowball Express this year.

The Snowball Express started in 2006 and was inspired by a letter written by a fallen soldier to his wife saying that one of his wishes was that they had visited Disneyland.

You can learn more about the Snowball Express here.