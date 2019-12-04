Johnson County judge’s son found guilty in 2018 shooting

OLATHE, Kan. –The son of a Johnson County judge has been convicted of felony charges stemming from a 2018 shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Isaac Vano, 25, was convicted on counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault by a Johnson County jury.

Vano was charged in May 2018 after he shot and wounded a man near 117th and Hardy in Overland Park.

According to court records, Vano called 911 about a trespasser in a nearby yard that night. He later told police he chased the man down and held him at gunpoint while he was on the phone with dispatch.

Vano went on to say he accidentally shot the man while trying to corral him. Vano said he accidentally pulled the trigger and didn’t mean to shoot the man.

When officers arrived, they found the alleged trespasser down on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

A neighbor and friend of the family told FOX4 the victim has a degenerative genetic disease that affects his mental and physical behavior.

Isaac Vano is the son of Johnson County judge James Vano. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video