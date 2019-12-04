Kansas City man charged in November deadly shooting outside liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting of Gerald D. Berry outside a liquor store last month.

Prosecutors have charged Jhermeil R. Taylor with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, police were sent to the Cloud 9 Liquor store, located near East 87th Street and Oldham Road, shortly before midnight on Nov. 15 on a disturbance call. When officers arrived on scene they found Berry lying on the ground in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Surveillance video from the store showed a man in a yellow sweatshirt, later identified as Taylor, in an argument with another man. Berry is seen raising his hand to diffuse the situation, then he throws a punch at Taylor. Taylor then pulls a gun and shoots the victim. As Taylor runs away, the victim pulls a handgun and fires toward Taylor, who fires more shots at the victim before he drives away.

A witness told police Taylor was threatening everyone and the victim was trying to calm the situation.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.

