KC preparing to take over citywide trash collection, including dozens of new hires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not glamorous work, but it has its benefits.

In May 2020, Kansas City’s municipal sanitation workers will take over trash collection throughout the city. A spokesperson for KCMO’s Department of Neighborhoods and Housing Services confirmed the city will hire at least 60 new trash collectors soon.

Right now, city workers pick up trash only in the central region of Kansas City. Beginning in May, that service will extend into the Northland and south side. Historically, outside contractors have served those regions.

“It’s a great work environment. We have great benefits. We provide uniforms and safety equipment and new trucks. All those things that make a job a little easier,” said Michael Shaw, assistant director for KCMO’s Division of Solid Waste.

Shaw said the positions that will be filled pay around $30,000 annually. The city already employs 108 workers in the Solid Waste Division. Shaw said his office hopes to fill those positions at a Jan. 11 job fair at the Mohart Center on Wayne Avenue.

