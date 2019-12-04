× Man charged in double shooting that killed woman on Kansas City’s eastside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly shooting last week that killed a woman and injured a man on the city’s eastside.

Prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Jonathan D. Campbell with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on Nov. 26, officers responded to a shooting call at a home near East 30th Street and Cypress Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Before being taken to the hospital, the male victim “mom is dead.” When an officer asked him who did it, he replied “Johnny did it.”

Officers then located 52-year-old Evelyn M. Frazier inside the home on a couch suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses identified Campbell as the shooter. Detectives were provided with information that the shell casings found at the shooting scene and a shell casing collected from the robbery scene were fired by the same firearm.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.