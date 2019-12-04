Overland Park won’t do anything with years-old rockslide blocking Turkey Creek Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The Turkey Creek Trail will remain "partially open" after city officials decided they aren't going to clean up a rockslide that damaged and blocked the trail two to three years ago.

The Community Development committee directed city staff not to move forward with reconstruction efforts after finding out the project did not qualify for funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a city statement.

Officials studied the damage and priced the complete rock removal and trail reconstruction project at $7.56 million.

Other options included partial repairs with closure around the rockslide location, which would cost $1.96 million, and official closure of the trail, costing $37,000. No option was approved.

The rockslide happened during portions of heavy rain in 2016 and 2017. It started when the rushing creek eroded part of the trail, which prompted the city to shut down the trail.

The study also revealed another area for potential sliding in the future to the west of the rock fall. The Community Development committee said in the statement it would close the trail if chances of another rockslide increased.