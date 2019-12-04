Police identify 26-year-old shot and killed by KCPD detective near 41st and College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the man shot and killed by a detective Tuesday after an altercation in Kansas City.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the area of 35th Street and College Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. on a report of two vehicles involved in a disturbance.

A police helicopter was able to track one of the vehicles to a home near 41st Street and College Avenue.

When detectives arrived to investigate, one of them approached a man who was still inside his vehicle. An altercation occurred, and the detective shot and killed the man. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

Officers found a gun at the scene near the suspect’s vehicle, but they haven’t said if the suspect fired at police, according to Kansas City police. Investigators are still trying to paint a full picture of what led up to the shooting.

“We’re still trying to piece together exactly what happened and what all occurred there at that original disturbance and piece together who did what,” Capt. Tim Hernandez said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the initial call has been located.

Police also said multiple people were detained and questioned in relation to the incident, but we don’t know how many were ultimately arrested and could be charged.

The detective involved in the shooting was uninjured. That officer is now on paid leave as the investigation unfolds.

Hernandez insists the decision to use deadly force isn’t taken lightly. The circumstances and anyone who might be in the line of fire are taken into account.

“Sometimes they’re faced with those situations, dangerous situations where they have to do so. No officer wants to have to take another person’s life,” he said.

