Police increasing patrols around Park Hill School District after stranger danger incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are increasing patrols around the Park Hill School District after a student was approached by a stranger Wednesday afternoon.

According to an alert sent by the school district, an older white man in a grey sedan approached a Park Hill High School Student who was walking near a bus stop in the North Lakes neighborhood.

The man asked for directions and asked the student to “come here.” The student then ran to her home and the vehicle was seen circling the block several times before stopping in front of the house.

The Park Hill School District said police are investigating and are planning to increase patrols in the area.