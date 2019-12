Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- One man is in the hospital with burns after an explosion and a fire at a Kansas City home.

The fire happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday near Independence Avenue and Fuller.

KCMO fire crews say a man was moving a propane tank from inside the home to outside when the explosion happened. The impact from the blast blew out the side and front walls of the home.

There's no information on the extent of the victim's burns.

No one else was inside the home when the explosion occurred.