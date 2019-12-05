Ashley Nunez shares recipe for ginger bread trifle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gingerbread Trifle

Ingredients:

For the Gingerbread

2 cups almond flour

1tbsp +1 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp finely ground pepper

1 tsp finely grated ginger

1 egg

4 tbsp butter

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp vanilla

For the zabaglione cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream

5 eggs

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/3 cup amaretto

Directions

Preheat oven, 350 degrees. Make the gingerbread first. Incorporate dry ingredients. Melt butter. Mix butter, honey, and vanilla. Mix dry and wet ingredients together. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. Put mix inlined loaf pan. Bake 35 to 40 minutes until

golden and a toothpick comes out clean. Cool cake completely. Whip heavy cream with an electric mixer until you have stiff peaks. Place in refrigerator to keep cold. Use a heat-safe bowl to mix eggs sugar and amaretto. Whip until pale and thick. Place bowl

over a small pot of boiling water continually whipping until doubled in size. About 10 minutes. The yolks will be fluffy and soft, almost like a custard but softer. Remove and stir frequently until Cooled, place in the refrigerator to chill. Gently fold whipped

cream into egg mixture. Cube gingerbread. You can use one large trifle dish for this and layer half cubed gingerbread as the first layer, then top with half of zabaglione and repeat layers. Chill until ready to serve. If you want individual desserts, place

layers in your choice of small serving dish. Top with a mini gingerbread cookie to garnish.

