Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison announce 2020 ‘Stadium Tour’ details

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison have released the official schedule of the 2020 tour they teased in November, when they literally blew up a contract they say prevented them from touring together.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be opening for the legendary rockers when Stadium Tour 2020 kicks off July 7 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The nationwide tour ends Sept. 5 in Inglewood, California.

We are heading out on tour with @DefLeppard and special guests @Poison and @joanjett & the Blackhearts! Presales start 12/10 at 10am local, general onsale starts on 12/13!

Get more info here: https://t.co/JDE58U02za #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/IvJtYF2fpf — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) December 4, 2019

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m., according to Mötley Crüe’s website.

On Nov. 18, Mötley Crüe said in a statement that the success of Netflix biopic The Dirt resulted in “a massive surge in new audience.”

“The (touring cessation) contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together,” the statement read.

After a show in Denver, in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone, “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Mötley Crüe’s 2014-2015 mega tour, officially called “Final Tour,” took them around the world for 158 concerts.

For more information, see the Mötley Crüe website. The following 2020 tour dates are listed on the site:

July 7

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, FL

July 9

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

July 11

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC

July 14

Globe Life Park in Arlington

Arlington, TX

July 15

Minute Made Park

Houston, TX

July 19

Oracle Park

San Francisco, CA

July 23

Petco Park

San Diego, CA

July 25

State Farm Stadium

Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 9

SunTrust Park

Atlanta, GA

Aug. 11

Hersheypark Stadium

Hershey, PA

Aug. 13

New Era Field

Orchard Park, NY

Aug. 15

Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 16

PNC Park

Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 18

Miller Park

Milwaukee, WI

Aug. 20

Comerica Park

Detroit, MI

Aug. 22

Nationals Park

Washington, D.C.

Aug. 23

Citi Field

Flushing, N.Y.

Aug. 25

Fenway Park

Boston, MA

Aug. 28

Wrigley Field

Chicago, IL

Aug. 30

Coors Field

Denver, CO

Sept. 2

T-Mobile Park

Seattle, WA

Sept. 5

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, CA