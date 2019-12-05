Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison announce 2020 ‘Stadium Tour’ details

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison have released the official schedule of the 2020 tour they teased in November, when they literally blew up a contract they say prevented them from touring together.
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be opening for the legendary rockers when Stadium Tour 2020 kicks off July 7 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The nationwide tour ends Sept. 5 in Inglewood, California.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m., according to Mötley Crüe’s website.
On Nov. 18, Mötley Crüe said in a statement that the success of Netflix biopic The Dirt resulted in “a massive surge in new audience.”
“The (touring cessation) contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together,” the statement read.
After a show in Denver, in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone, “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”
Mötley Crüe’s 2014-2015 mega tour, officially called “Final Tour,” took them around the world for 158 concerts.
For more information, see the Mötley Crüe website. The following 2020 tour dates are listed on the site:
July 7
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
July 9
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
July 11
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
July 14
Globe Life Park in Arlington
Arlington, TX
July 15
Minute Made Park
Houston, TX
July 19
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA
July 23
Petco Park
San Diego, CA
July 25
State Farm Stadium
Phoenix, AZ
Aug. 9
SunTrust Park
Atlanta, GA
Aug. 11
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug. 13
New Era Field
Orchard Park, NY
Aug. 15
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Aug. 16
PNC Park
Pittsburgh, PA
Aug. 18
Miller Park
Milwaukee, WI
Aug. 20
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI
Aug. 22
Nationals Park
Washington, D.C.
Aug. 23
Citi Field
Flushing, N.Y.
Aug. 25
Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug. 28
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Aug. 30
Coors Field
Denver, CO
Sept. 2
T-Mobile Park
Seattle, WA
Sept. 5
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA