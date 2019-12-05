Dig, an app for dog lovers looking for love, launches in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dating apps have officially gone to the dogs in Kansas City.

The founders of Dig, an app for dog lovers and dog owners looking for that compatible match, held a launch part for the app Thursday night at Bar K Dog Bar.

“When you’re talking about dogs, you’re not just talking about the animal. You’re talking about the way you spend your money, how you spend your time and what your home is like,” said Leigh Isaacson, co-founder and CEO of the app. “So people are really cutting to the chase to find someone that really like your lifestyle.”

Users downloading the app create a profile for them and their dog. However, you don’t need to have a dog to sign up.

Then users can decide “who you dig,” “really dig,” or “pass.” If two people dig each other and want to go on a date, the app provides a list of dog-friendly places near them.

“We want to get people off dating apps and out in real life,” Isaacson said. “The dogs aren’t going to be able to meet through the dating app, so you have to make sure you’re all compatible.”

FOX4 talked with several people who downloaded the app and said they’re looking for a partner who understands dogs.

“One of my biggest fears is I’m going to meet someone and they’re not going to know how to act around dogs,” said Megan Myers, who has a 4-year-old rescue named Rosie.

“They’re such a big part of my life,” added 71-year-old Cathy McLeod, who has two dogs. “The reason I have a dog is because it makes me get up every day and get out, and I wouldn’t really enjoy being with someone who said, ‘Put your dog in the crate all day, every day.’”

Kansas City is the 14th city where people can access the free app. More than 120,000 people across the country are on Dig.