Family believes man shot by KCPD deputy was a case of mistaken identity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City family is demanding answers after their loved one was shot and killed by a Kansas City police detective Tuesday.

It happened in the area of 41st Street and College Avenue.

“We hear many times about stuff happening, but you never know this thing is going to hit your home and it hurts" said the mother, of victim, Cameron Lamb, Laurie Bey.

Family members say the 26-year old was in his car, in the backyard of his home when he was shot and killed by the KCPD detective.

They say it's been two days of confusion and pain as they try to process the death of Lamb, affectionately called “CD” by family and get answers.

“We loss a brother, our mom loss her only son, and we have three nephews who don’t have a dad now. It’s definitely not going to be the same. It feels like a huge piece of your heart is just ripped out," said sister Vanessa Gray.

Tuesday, officers say they were called to the area of 35th Street and College Avenue for some kind of disturbance. A police helicopter would lead them to a home on 41st Street where Lamb was in backyard. What happened next, is still unclear.

“During that encounter the officer was put into a position where he had to discharge his firearm," Capt. Tim Hernandez said, with KCPD.

Family members say they spoke to Lamb not long before this all happened.

They believe he was wrongfully targeted, and should still be alive.

“If you went through that area that day, you'd see a ton of police. I mean man, plenty of police over there. Those police weren’t over there for that young man. About 60 cops over there. they weren’t over there for him. They had to be over there for someone else," the victim's stepfather Aqil Bey said.

Bey said they have not been told anything by police, and they just want to know the truth.

“We just want to know what happened, we just want to know the truth. It’s not much more we can say other than we want the truth to come out and we want people to just be honest and tell us how it is, no matter what happened," said the victim's sister, Shelice Sheppard.

KCPD released a statement saying in part, "The investigation is still ongoing regarding what the detectives were doing in the area," in response to the family's claim's of mistaken identity.

The detective has been placed on administrative leave.

KCPD Homicide Unit is investigation the shooting, a common procedure with all officer involved shootings.