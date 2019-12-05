× Kansas City police searching for missing 81-year-old man last seen Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old Kansas City man.

Gardner Warren was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 near E. 35th Street and Forest Avenue. He was driving his light blue 1992 Chevy S10, which has custom rims and the Missouri license plate 5TC-925.

He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket.

Police said Warren takes several medications every day that he doesn’t have with him.

Anyone who sees him or know where he is should call KCPD at 816-234-5136.