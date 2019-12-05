Kearney homeowners left frustrated by two-day project that’s taken months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNEY, Mo. -- The project manager for a Shawnee company that's garnered a handful of negative reviews the past couple months chalks it up to "Murphy's Law."

Chelsea and Tyler VanSickle chose LeAnn's Cabinets for an estimated two-day September remodeling project in their Kearney home.

"(Chelsea) had been following their work on Facebook for years and years. Everything that was on there was beautiful," Tyler said.

They said things didn't start out great with work on their bathroom vanities.

"They had paint on the floors and on the wall, and again they put the old pulls on," Chelsea said.

But they had hope for the rest of the project they'd already paid 60% of, or $3,300, including putting a new mantle on the fireplace and spindles for the split-level home.

"They showed us the stain that they were going to do that was supposed to match that stain (on the floor) and it just never got done at all," Chelsea said, pointing out their current tri-colored fireplace.

Those two days turned into weeks -- and then months.

"All the times they said that they would come and then never showed up, we left our house wide open and unlocked because we can't just stay here and hope that they show up," Tyler explained.

The project manager told FOX4 he fired the crew that messed up the original cabinet work on the bathroom vanities along with other employees who were doing side jobs.

He said left him as the only one qualified to do the work at the VanSickle home while he trained new employees and also worked to fix other mistakes and mix-ups at other homes.

"Although they were continuing to book new jobs because we could see it on Facebook where, 'We have this opening and this opening,' and our house is still sitting here," Tyler said.

Most of the iron spindles on their railing were eventually installed, though they aren't glued down as the two small children in the home have discovered. And none of that staining on the fireplace or rails to match the floor has started. Some areas of the rails still have the original veneer.

That manager said in a time of transition for the company all other customers got the work that was contracted, even if they didn't get it done in the time they expected.

For the VanSickles, not being able to have Thanksgiving at their home was the final straw, and they told the contractor not to come back when he offered to finish the rest of the project without additional payment.

"The part that gets me the worst is we work really hard for what we have, and to just basically flush the money down the toilet, it sucks," Chelsea said.

Now with no place for the stockings to be hung by the chimney with care, if they had things to do differently, they said they wouldn't have paid anything before an in-home consultation, used a form of payment with protection for disputing charges and gotten everything in writing.

"I wish we would have had them put in a start date and an expected completion date. If they are saying two days, I wish we would have got that in the contract," Tyler said.

A LeAnn's Cabinets representative said they are now fully staffed and able to do the quality-work their customers had come to expect.