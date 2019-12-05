More Kansas City inmates on the move now that city loses another temporary jail site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City will now have to come up with some new ideas on where to house its city inmates.

One location currently housing Kansas City jail inmates, Heartland Behavioral Health, won't be part of the plan in the future.

One reason for that is because the center lost its insurance coverage. However, council members said they'd already planned for inmates being housed there temporarily to be sent somewhere else.

All the inmates there now will have to be moved somewhere else by the end of December.

However, the Kansas City Council has a short-term plan to use three locations for jailing until they can find a long-term solution.

Council members agreed to keep inmates at three locations, including jails in Vernon and Johnson counties. The council also hopes to find space inside the Jackson County Detention Center Annex that's not being used.

All the inmate shuffling has been going on for more than six months now since the city's contract with the county expired.

Mayor Quinton Lucas voiced his frustration that local leaders have been unable to solve this problem.

"To me, it's almost making it seem like the jail is less important," he said.

Concerns over jail overcrowding stretch back into Lucas' time as a council member. The mayor was quick to point that out himself.

Any extended use of the jail annex will need to be approved by Jackson County Legislature. The KC Council plans to meet and discuss this issue again in January.

39.099727 -94.578567