× Patrick Mahomes makes Forbes 2020 list of ’30 under 30′ sports honorees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Forbes Magazine named Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to their 2020 list of the ’30 under 30′ in the sports industry.

Mahomes, who is just 24 years old, is in his third season with the Chiefs.

The list also includes athletes such as St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and Golden State Warrior guard Klay Thompson. See the full list here.

This honor is just one of many Mahomes earned in 2019. In January the Pro Football Writers of America named him the MVP. Then in February he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. In his second pro season, Mahomes led Kansas City to its first AFC title game since 1993 with some of the most creative and clutch plays the league has seen in years.

Then in March he became the first NFL player to sign a deal with Oakley, and went on to sign many more endorsement deals.