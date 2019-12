KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on the city’s east side.

Kansas City police responded to the area of Poplar Ave and E. Linwood around 3:40 p.m.

According to police, a woman walked out in front of a car before she was hit. She was taken to the hospital with ‘very serious’ injuries.

Police are not anticipating any charges in the case.

This story is developing.