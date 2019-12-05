Pulse Design Group hires new president, moving to Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pulse Design Group, a Lenexa-based health care architecture company, is ramping up efforts to grow in 2020, starting with a new president and a new office.
The company told the Kansas City Business Journal that it has hired Dennis Burns as its first president and also announced that it will be relocating from Lenexa to the Country Club Plaza in the summer.
Pulse will move into 46 Penn Centre when it’s complete in July. The company received incentives from Missouri for moving from Kansas and was grandfathered into the economic “border war” truce. Pulse did not disclose the value of the incentives, but they will come from the Missouri Works program.
Pulse plans to relocate its 33 current employees to Missouri once the building is open, but anticipates growing to 50 or more employees in the coming years.
Click here to read more about this story from the Kansas City Business Journal, a FOX4 reporting partner.