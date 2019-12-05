× Senate confirms federal Missouri judge despite abortion controversy and warnings from the ABA

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The U.S. Senate has confirmed an attorney known for her opposition to abortion and support for religious rights to be a federal judge in St. Louis.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday confirmed Sarah Pitlyk to a lifetime seat on a federal court, despite the American Bar Association rating her as “not qualified” for the position.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said in a statement after the vote that Pitlyk’s “strong legal experience, sharp intellect, and commitment to the rule of law” made her an outstanding choice for the court.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt also praised the move, saying Pitlyk is an experienced attorney.

However, the ABA said in a statement that she actually lacks any real trial or litigation experience.

“Ms. Pitlyk has never tried a case as lead or co-counsel, whether civil or criminal,” The statement reads. “She has never examined a witness. Though Ms. Pitlyk has argued one case in a court of appeals, she has not taken a deposition. She has not argued any motion in a state or federal trial court. She has never picked a jury. She has never participated at any stage of a criminal matter.”

Pitlyk is special counsel to the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, a not-for-profit conservative law firm that is “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and religious liberty.”

She worked to defeat an “abortion sanctuary city″ ordinance in St. Louis and was involved in a dispute over whether St. Louis couple’s frozen embryos were property or unborn children, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported.

Sarah Pitlyk is an experienced attorney who understands the Constitution should be read and applied as our founders intended. I was proud to support her nomination and I’m glad she will soon be sworn in as a U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) December 4, 2019