Take a swim through the first ever ‘Sea of Lights’ at Kansas City’s SEA LIFE Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Christmas Spirit is flowing through Kansas City, especially at the SEA LIFE Aquarium in Crown Center.

Inside, they are prepared to celebrate Christmas into the new year with the very first "Sea of Lights." For the next 30 days, thousands of lights will lead you through more than a dozen sections of the aquarium.

It took more than 1,300 feet of holiday lights to decorate for the month-long event. There is also special lighting throughout areas of aquarium, including snowflakes and animated icicles. All of it comes together to help add to the magic of the holidays.

And what's Christmas without Santa and his elves? Santa will have his hands full as he plans to scuba dive for audiences. On Saturdays and Sundays, Santa will be adding the different fish, rays, and sharks to the naughty or nice lists. When Santa is done, he and Mrs. Clause will be doing special meet and greets on the weekends as well, starting Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

The Sea of Lights will be open from Dec. 6 through Jan. 6, so don't miss your chance at taking in the holiday spirit with some of nature's most amazing animals.