UMKC introduces mental health app to addresses wellness on campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Between travel, scheduling plans and other stressers, the holidays can be a tough time for people. Add that to college students working toward finals, and anxiety and depression can skyrocket.

To combat that, one metro college is taking a new approach to make sure test-taking isn't the only thing students are focusing on right now.

The University of Missouri - Kansas City says hundreds of its students are using Sanvello on their phones. It's an app that specifically focuses on managing stress, anxiety and depression.

It's part of UMKC's larger initiative to address mental health and wellness on campus. The school launched a 'Roos for Mental Health' campaign in November. They said their goal is to help cure the stigma related to mental health.

The app provides things like mood tracking, coping skills and guiding meditation. It's all to promote healthy habits and behaviors.

"Our goal is really to help cure the stigma related to mental health because it really does impact everyone, whether that's direct or through someone that they know."

The university said the app is free for UMKC students, faculty and staff if they use their university email address.