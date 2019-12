× Vehicle strikes, seriously injures pedestrian near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person is fighting for their life after a vehicle struck them in Overland Park Thursday morning, according to a Johnson County Med-Act dispatcher.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway. This is near the Target and Costco.

Police have not released any further details.