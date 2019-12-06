3 victims dead and several injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Three people were killed in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, according to the Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office.

The shooter was also killed, Sheriff David Morgan told reporters in a news conference, after two deputies engaged the shooter in a classroom building on the base.

Both deputies were shot — one in the arm and one in the knee. Both are expected to survive.

Eight people are receiving treatment at Baptist Health Care, Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said.

The base remains on lockdown, a Navy spokeswoman told CNN.

“Multiple injured personnel have been transported to local hospitals. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies,” Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac said in a statement.

Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor, Gabriel Romero, killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. Investigators have not announced a motive for the Wednesday shooting.

White House monitoring Pensacola shooting

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Pensacola shooting, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere. The White House is monitoring the situation.

Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base’s website. Many families also live there, said retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, CNN’s military and diplomatic analyst, who was once stationed there.

“They love the base there,” Kirby said of the sailors. “It’s a great relationship between the people of Pensacola and the Navy and the base there. It’s a terrific Navy town.”

FBI personnel from Pensacola, Jacksonville and Mobile, Alabama, are responding to the station, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered “full support to law enforcement” investigating the incident.

