Bystander catches Westport brawl that ended with an injured officer and 2 charged on video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A wild brawl in the parking lot of the Westport Entertainment District ended with an officer injured and two people charged with assault.

A woman enjoying a special night-out with friends captured the whole thing on camera.

“As soon as I saw, like fist connect to face, I was like, just pull out your camera and see what happens, and I didn’t expect it it to get that insane," Kaetelyn, who asked us not to use her full name, told FOX4.

She says she watched the entire brawl, start to finish, from an elevated bar view.

"I have seen fights and heard about fights in Westport, but never seen anything to that magnitude," she said. "It was really wild. It was really unbelievable to watch."

A lone off-duty officer ended up in the middle of the fight, attempting to diffuse the situation. Video shows him backing up and holding his arm out as two people advance on him.

After a brief tussle, he’d walk away with only minor injuries, according to police.

“It was just out of hand. That’s all it was. It was just completely out of hand," Kaetlyn said.

Overall KCPD says they have not had an increase in large scale disturbance reports at Westport.

Westport hires private security that deals with most problems.

Westport Code of Conduct:

Make Westport fun for everyone.

Support Westport businesses when you are in the area.

Respect the rules of the businesses you support.

Keep Westport safe, report suspicious activity.

If you contribute to conflict you will be asked to leave.