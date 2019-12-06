× Charges filed in a fatal shooting during attempted burglary

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Richard D. Saettone II, has been charged with 2nd Degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another man during an attempted burglary of an Independence apartment according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Court records detail the events on September 22, 2019 that led to the death of Robert Shinneman. Saettone and Shinneman were involved in an attempted burglary of an apartment on South Scott Avenue in Independence. The resident of the apartment told police that he heard someone attempting to get into his home from the window. He grabbed a gun, pulled back the drape and announced he had a gun. He said he then heard someone behind him, he turned and saw someone wearing a mask, holding what he believed to be a sub machine gun in his right hand. He said he fired one shot at a masked man and the man hit the ground. Richard Shinneman was identified as the man on the floor, a firearm was next to him and he had on a ski mask.

Richard Saettone was identified as being involved in the attempted burglary. Saettone told police that he was involved in the robbery as the lookout to make sure police did not show up. Saettone said that Shinneman breached the door.

Saettone is currently in federal custody and no court date has been set.