× I-70 Motorsports Park will re-open with 900-horsepower dirt Sprint Cars in 2020

ODESSA, Mo. — The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series is coming to open the 2020 season on May 30 at the new I-70 Motorsports Park, according to a press release from the venue on Facebook.

Dubbed “the fastest cars on dirt” on the World of Outlaws website, the vehicles tour around the US and Canada, tearing up dirt race tracks with their 900-horsepower engines.

“World of Outlaws is the premier dirt track series in the U.S.,” a spokesperson for the park said in the release. “They bring the show and drivers that fans want to meet in the pit area and see on the track.”

Chris Payne, the developer, originally planned on opening the new park on the site of the old I-70 Speedway in May 2019. However, weather delays and construction issues, which he blamed largely on the Lafayette County Administration, pushed opening back to August and, finally, the spring of 2020.

The famed I-70 Speedway operated in Odessa from 1969 to 2008. Within 10 years, the park had fallen into complete disrepair, with trees and shrubs growing through the stands and cracked pavement.

See FOX4’s video of the abandoned raceway on Facebook, here.

The I-70 Motorsports Park spokesperson said they expect a sold-out crowd and encouraged fans to buy their tickets as soon as they are made available on Jan. 21, 2020.