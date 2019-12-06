Kansas City woman dies after getting hit by a car on city’s east side

Posted 9:41 pm, December 6, 2019, by

Pedestrian hit near Poplar and E. Linwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who suffered critical injuries on Thursday afternoon when a car hit her has died. KCPD investigators say Carrie M. Davis, a 63-year-old Kansas City woman, didn’t regain consciousness at the hospital.

Kansas City police responded to the area of Poplar Ave and E. Linwood around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. According to police, Davis walked out in front of a maroon Ford sedan that was traveling west.

The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

