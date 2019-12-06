Kansas City woman working to ‘Brighten Barrow’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro woman has a plan to brighten the spirits of dozens of strangers living thousands of miles away.

Barrow, Alaska, is the northern most city in the United States. It's so far north, the people who live there don't see the sun for half of the year.

Annette Vaughn decided she wanted to reach out to people living there.

"From mid-November to mid-January 65 days of darkness they're so far north because of the earth's tilt," Vaughn said. "High rates of depression I think even suicide because of that and I through what small thing could I possibly be a part of starting that would bring some lights to the community."

So she started a movement called Brightening Barrow.

She's asking people to send a simple message of encouragement in the form of a letter or a card. She says people living in Barrow would love anything to help brighten their days while the sun is hiding.

"I am hopeful that by the end of this Barrow, Alaska, is going to be completely flooded with encouraging cards and letters for their 4,000 residents. Maybe enough that everyone could have more than one," Vaughn said.

If you'd like to join the #BrighteningBarrow campaign, mail your letter or card to:

North Slope Borough Dept. of Health and Social Services ATTN: Marie Monexay PO Box 69 Barrow, AK 99723

Make sure you include #BrighteningBarrow in your message so the community knows it's a message from Vaughn's campaign.