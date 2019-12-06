‘Magic Potty’ looking for donation blowout at lighting ceremony for hungry kids in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It’s not uncommon to see lights strung up on rooftops, in yards and around the home during the holiday season. But how about on a toilet?

The Lee’s Summit Magic Potty is gearing up for its third annual lighting ceremony, and they’re looking for a donation blowout.

Cyndy Jackson, who organizes the potty’s Facebook page, told FOX4 it all started when construction crews working on Blackwell Road and 50 Highway left a port-a-potty on the land of a nearby property owner. After a frustrating afternoon of hanging Christmas lights, the property owner, who was not named, decided to hang them on the port-a-potty instead.

It turned out to be a hit.

People began stopping to take pictures with the glowing outhouse, and it was soon dubbed the “Lee’s Summit Magic Potty.” That’s when people realized it could be so much more than a lavish latrine.

The glowing outhouse is now a catalyst for charitable giving. Squatting next to the Magic Potty is a collection bin. Organizers ask for non-parishable food donations for the charity Coldwater and its campaign, No Hungry Kids. The goal is to eliminate hunger for children with food insecurity.

According to the campaign’s Facebook page, there are 567 chronically hungry children in Lee’s Summit alone.

All non-perishable items are welcome. However, the organization specifically asks for peanut butter and canned pasta with meat, like Spaghetti-Ohs, for student school lunches.

In its first year, the Magic Potty raised more than 800 pounds of food. Last year, donations grew to more than 1,000.

Even the outhouse itself is donated, a charitable gift from Best Portable Toilets Inc. for the past two years.

The Magic Potty lighting ceremony will happen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, located at the corner of Blue Parkway & Blackwell Road. Parking is available in the neighborhoods nearby. See the map below for navigation.

Donations will run through Jan. 1.