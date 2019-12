GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a crash that killed two people early Friday morning.

Sheriff Darryl Forte said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near Old US 40 Highway, 1/2 mile east of AA highway.

Two passengers died from their injuries, according to the sheriff. The driver was injured, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Sheriff Forte said investigators believe the driver was going too fast before the crash.