Missouri Highway Patrol issues endangered person advisory for missing Bates County mom

BUTLER, Mo. -- Investigators issued an endangered person advisory for a missing mom days after she disappeared. Searchers were out again in Bates County on Friday looking for Nicole Mallatt.

She is a 36-year-old white female who is 5'4", 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Her family says she had been living with a boyfriend for the last 18 years in Bates County and they have three children. This week searchers found Mallatt's backpack, and they've been out every day for the last week looking for her.

Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said on Thursday that searchers also found Mallatt's cell phone and a pair of her shoes. All were in the area where she was last seen. Mallatt's family claims she's been a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her boyfriend, but the sheriff says the boyfriend has been cooperating in the investigation.

"I thought finding her phone would help us out a lot," said Mark Willy, Mallatt's brother. "If we found her phone, we could get some information about who has seen who. Who talked to who last. We are hoping that comes to light today."

Mallatt also has a former husband who lives in the area where she was last seen. The sheriff says he too has been cooperating in the investigation. This is still considered a missing persons case because Mallatt's family has told the sheriff she has a history of occasionally dropping off the radar.

But her family says missing a major holiday like Thanksgiving without anyone knowing her whereabouts has raised red flags.

Anyone who has seen her, or anyone who has information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bates County Sheriff's Office at (660) 679-3232.