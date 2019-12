RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person is fighting for their life following a shooting in Raytown Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. along Crescent Avenue and East 79th Street.

First responders took the shooting victim to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said by the time they arrived, the suspects left the scene. They have not yet released a suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.