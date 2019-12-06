Owner of Rockstar Burgers charged with assault and armed criminal action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Platte County prosecutors charged the owner of a West Bottoms burger restaurant known for being open 24/7 with second-degree assault and armed criminal action on Friday.

Judge Abe Shafer signed the warrant for his arrest on Dec. 6 and asked that he be held with no bond.

The charges come just three days after the manager of Smith's restaurant confirmed to FOX4 that they will be closing their doors for good.

Manager King Lewis, known as Chef Scratch, would not give FOX4 a specific date. However, he did say they will continue to operate until they run out of supplies.

The burger joint sits on the corner of W. 16th and Genessee streets. KCPD said in an October interview the business has had a number of violations and troubling calls.

KCPD said the business received calls for assaults, liquor license violations and a warrant arrest in 2019 alone.

John Baccala, a spokesperson for Kansas City's Neighborhoods and Housing Services, told FOX4 in a previous interview that the restaurant had three liquor license violations including not having an employee liquor permit and not having a license posted in the their business.

This story is ongoing and will be updated with more information on the details surrounding the charges.