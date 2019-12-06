Platte County High School officials investigating after noose found in boys restroom

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Administrators at Platte County High School are trying to figure out who hung a noose in a boys restroom this week. In a note sent home to parents on Thursday, a staff member found a noose made from shoestring at about 11 a.m. in the boys restroom at the north end of the high school.

The note says administrators began investigating immediately following the discovery, and they have reviewed surveillance video and spoken with students. It doesn’t mention whether any students have been identified as those responsible for making and hanging the noose.

This is the second racist incident to happen within the school district in the span of a month. In early November, a Google document was sent to hundreds of school email addresses with a lengthy, hateful message directed at African-Americans. Administrators found that the message was sent by a student at the Barry School, a middle school in the district.

The Google document included three full pages of hate speech aimed at African-Americans.

The letter to parents sent this week asks anyone with information about the noose to call (816) 858-2822. It also urges parents, staff and students to say something if they see something concerning by calling the district at (816) 858-5420 or submitting an online tip through SafeSchools.