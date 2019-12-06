Uber report details more than 3,000 sexual assaults reported in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Uber found more than 3,000 cases of sexual assault were reported last year. The report details five categories of sexual assault including non-consensual kissing and sexual contact.

In those cases, both riders and drivers are fairly equally to blame, with 55% of riders reported as victims. Of the 235 rapes more than 99% of victims were riders and about 9 out of 10 were women. There also were 10 murders.

Competitor Lyft is being sued by a group of women for not doing enough to prevent assaults by drivers. Friday, a St. Louis Lyft driver was charged with raping and kidnapping a rider.

There are criminal background checks, but the companies don`t check fingerprint information of drivers against a national database. Uber is working to provide sexual misconduct education for drivers next year, and said in the same report the numbers should be considered in the context of the more than one billion rides last year.

Sabrina Palmer, a Kansas City Uber driver carjacked in 2017, said she wasn’t surprised by the numbers in the report, especially those involving unruly customers.

“It does happen, people push their limits, when they get drinking they push their limits,” Palmer said.