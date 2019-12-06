Weston church bakes a sweet gingerbread tribute to Notre Dame Cathedral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON, Mo. -- A Weston church is baking up a unique tribute to the cathedral of Notre Dame.

Lisa Stiffler, her husband Phil and friend Lori Mathews spent more than 600 hours designing, baking and decorating the gingerbread masterpiece.

"I hope they're amazed. I hope they get a sense of 'wow!'" Stiffler said.

The entire gingerbread creation is edible. The statues and gargoyles are made out of chocolate. Stiffler and Mathews created the stained glass windows by melting jolly ranchers and added pretzels covered in gold.

The finished cathedral is 8-feet long, 4-feet wide, 7-feet tall and weighs more than 600 pounds! The creation is structurally accurate all the way down to its iconic flying buttresses.

"It was our way of paying tribute to the great cathedral of Notre Dame and it's going to be a long process rebuilding so this way at least maybe we can bring a little bit of it to our community and having people come see it to bring a little joy into their lives," said Stiffler.

It's on display at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston, Missouri through January 6. Viewing hours are from noon until 8 p.m. The church office is closed on Tuesdays, so call before you decide to go.