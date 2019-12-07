× 1 injured, 2 in custody after shooting near Panchos in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person is injured and two others are in custody after a shooting near Panchos and Cash American Pawn on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Police dispatch told FOX4 the first call came in just after 4 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the 11000 block of 24-Highway.

When police arrived, they transported one person to the hospital. Two other people were arrested.

It’s unclear at this time the extent of the injuries or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.