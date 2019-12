× One person has died in a Saturday morning fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters were called to the area of Wheeling Ave and St. John just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning. When crews arrived they called for more crews to battle a working house fire.

Despite their best efforts one person was found in the house that had died from injuries due to the fire. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will have more information as it becomes available.