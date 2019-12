× Police need help locating stolen truck

LENEXA, Kan. – Lenexa Police need help locating a stolen Ford F-550 flatbed truck that had power tools, welding, construction and rigging equipment worth thousands of dollars.

Police have obtained video footage that shows the stolen truck being followed by the RV seen in the picture. The theft occurred at a hotel in area of 95th and I-35.

If you have any information about the theft, please call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8120.