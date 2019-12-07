Statewide Silver Alert issued for Spring Hill man

SPRING HILL, Ks — The Spring Hill Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man.

 

The whereabouts of 85 year old Nabih Abdou are unknown, and the police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.  Nabih is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.  Nabih suffers from Alzheimer’s.

He left his residence in Spring Hill on December 7th at approximately 2 A.M. in an unknown direction.  Nabih is driving a grey 2005 Lexus LS 430 displaying Kansas plates 850 BAO.

If you have any information about Nabih please contact police.

