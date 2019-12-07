The 6 best spots for selfies with The Plaza holiday lights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t even pretend that you’re not going to take a picture if you plan on visiting The Plaza this holiday season.

Officials with The Plaza released several ideas for great selfies that capture both your beautiful face and the essence of the holiday spirit that lights the streets. Overall, they’re pretty great spots. We know because we tried them all.

Here are the six best places to take a selfie. Check out the photo gallery to see members of the FOX4 team at each location!