KC Forum: Clinics, Repertory Theatre and Sack It For Santa

Posted 5:10 pm, December 8, 2019, by

2019-44 . I host a public affairs radio show on Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 7am o Q104FM and KC102FM. This week we learn about Kansas City gaining a new theatre, but it’s not your typical repertory theatre. The Fox 4 Love Fund for Children remembers teens this holiday season with Sack it for Santa. And a new healthcare partnership is working with veterans and seniors.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Music: The Elders

