Local organization throws Christmas party for kids battling cancer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It's a holiday tradition for one metro organization. Throwing a Christmas party for kids battling cancer.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society partnered with Children's Mercy Hospital to celebrate this holiday season with kids who have cancer, and their families.

More than 200 children played games, built gingerbread houses and listened to holiday music. Santa Claus was in the house too.

For organizers, they're pleased to know they made a difference in the children's day.

"This is truly one of our favorite days. All of the staff and all of the volunteers get excited about being able to do this for our community. Just really have our hands in making the holidays bright and merry," Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Executive Director Carli Good said.

Children's Mercy Park invited patients dealing with all levels of cancer to the party on Sunday.