Rapper Juice WRLD dies after suffering seizure at Chicago airport

Posted 10:32 am, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, December 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Juice Wrld performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Rapper Juice WRLD has died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago.

Witnesses told TMZ after Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, landed Sunday morning from California, he suffered a seizure at around 3 a.m. while walking through the airport.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WGN that Higgins died. Higgins reportedly maintains residency in Homewood.

The cause of death is unclear at this time with an autopsy yet to be completed. He just turned 21 on Monday.

Juice WRLD’s most popular song is “Lucid Dreams,” amassing almost a billion streams on Spotify. According to his bio, he grew up in Calumet Park.

