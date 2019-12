KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing Northland senior.

74-year-old Anthony Deadrick was last seen at a Walgreen’s store at North Cedar and NE Cookingham in Kansas City just after 7:00 on Saturday night. He left in an unknown direction, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black pants. Kansas City, Missouri police say he requires immediate medical care.

If you see him, contact Kansas City police or 911.